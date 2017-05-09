NPA attacks mining firm in Davao Oriental

The New People's Army said it has attacked the Mil-Oro Mining Corp. as a form of "punishment" for its negative impacts on the people and environment in Mati City, Davao Oriental. In a statement, Rigoberto F. Sanchez, spokesperson of the Merardo Arce Command of the Southern Mindanao Regional Operations Command, NPA, called the company a "destructive" mining firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.