Nations critique Filipino leader's rights record at UN body

Protesters stage a die-in during a rally near the Presidential Palace to protest the "extrajudicial killings" under President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs which coincided with the U.N. Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, May 8, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Filipino Senator Alan Peter Cayetano briskly defended the human rights record of Duterte's government before the U.N. body in Geneva on Monday, saying his government always "seeks to uphold the rule of law" while critical Western nations aired concerns about deadly vigilante justice and extrajudicial killings in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.