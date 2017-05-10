'Most wanted' person in NegOcc nabbed
AFTER six years of hiding, the number one most wanted person in Negros Occidental was arrested at Rodriguez town in Rizal on Saturday, May 6. Superintendent German Garbosa, chief of Victorias City Police Station, confirmed the arrest of Dennis Reniel Batisla-ong of the said city. Garbosa told SunStar Bacolod on Tuesday, May 9 that Batisla-ong has an arrest warrant for seven counts of rape filed before the Regional Trial Court in Silay City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC