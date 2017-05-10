'Most wanted' person in NegOcc nabbed

AFTER six years of hiding, the number one most wanted person in Negros Occidental was arrested at Rodriguez town in Rizal on Saturday, May 6. Superintendent German Garbosa, chief of Victorias City Police Station, confirmed the arrest of Dennis Reniel Batisla-ong of the said city. Garbosa told SunStar Bacolod on Tuesday, May 9 that Batisla-ong has an arrest warrant for seven counts of rape filed before the Regional Trial Court in Silay City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.