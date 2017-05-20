Michael Cinco behind Aishwarya Rai's Cannes princess-like gown
The Indian beauty channeled her inner princess when she donned a Cinderella-esque powder blue gown created by Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco. "The stunning Aishwarya Rai is ready to slay the red carpet at the opening of Cannes Film Festival," Cinco wrote.
