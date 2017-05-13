Manila water firm seeks partnership with Baguio City
MANILA Water Philippine Ventures Inc. has showed interest in partnering with Baguio City in providing water supply and improvement of sewerage and sanitation of the city. The MWPV during Monday's regular session expressed intent to go into a public private partnership for the financing, development, operation, expansion and improvement of water supply and waste water sanitation facilities and the provision of water and waste water services.
