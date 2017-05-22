Man found dead in poultry farm
A MAN was found dead inside a poultry farm at Barangay Hawaiian in Silay City, Negros Occidental on Friday, May 19. Senior Inspector Ramil Robles, deputy chief of Silay City Police Station, said Manglapos entered the farm without permission and was hit by an open wire. Latest issues of SunStar Bacolod also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.
