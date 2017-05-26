Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Zambales, parts of Metro Manila

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology downgraded the quake that struck off Zambales on Thursday evening, May 25, to magnitude 5.4 from magnitude 5.5. The Phivolcs said the quake hit at 10:27 p.m. about 19 kilometers northwest of San Marcelino town, with a depth of 88 kilometers.

