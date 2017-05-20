Leaders of criminal group nabbed

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group -Cagayan de Oro City arrested a supposed leader and member of the newly identified Bongcaron criminal group at Alae, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, Friday morning, May 19. Armed with search warrants issued by a court in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, CIDG operatives raided the houses of the suspects identified as Rodolfo Bongcaron, 53, and his older brother Alfredo Bongcaron, 57, for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition .

