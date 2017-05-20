Leaders of criminal group nabbed
THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group -Cagayan de Oro City arrested a supposed leader and member of the newly identified Bongcaron criminal group at Alae, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, Friday morning, May 19. Armed with search warrants issued by a court in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, CIDG operatives raided the houses of the suspects identified as Rodolfo Bongcaron, 53, and his older brother Alfredo Bongcaron, 57, for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC