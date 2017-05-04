Larry the fish vendor wounded in NPA attack dies

Larry Buenafe, the fish vendor who fell into coma for five days after being seriously wounded in a New People's Army attack against Lapanday Foods Corp. Saturday morning, died at 4 a.m. Thursday. Buenafe was riding his motorcycle early last April 29 in Purok 8, Mandug in this city en route to Tigatto when a landmine planted by the NPA as a "demolition action" against the reinforcing troops of Task Force Davao exploded at 5:30 a.m., a few hours after they attacked the Lorenzo-owned Lapanday box plant in Mandug.

