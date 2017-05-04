Larry the fish vendor wounded in NPA ...

Larry the fish vendor wounded in NPA attack dies

Larry Buenafe, the fish vendor who fell into coma for five days after being seriously wounded in a New People's Army attack against Lapanday Foods Corp. Saturday morning, died at 4 a.m. Thursday. Buenafe was riding his motorcycle early last April 29 in Purok 8, Mandug in this city en route to Tigatto when a landmine planted by the NPA as a "demolition action" against the reinforcing troops of Task Force Davao exploded at 5:30 a.m., a few hours after they attacked the Lorenzo-owned Lapanday box plant in Mandug.

