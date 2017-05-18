Korean found shot to death in Philipp...

Korean found shot to death in Philippines

1 hr ago

A South Korean national was found shot to death in the Filipino resort province of Cebu, the foreign ministry official here said Sunday. "A South Korean was found shot to death at a house in Lapu-Lapu City of Cebu, Philippines, at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday ," the official said on condition of anonymity.

