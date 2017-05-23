Islamist gunmen hostages Catholic priest Philippines

BREAKING NEWS: Islamist gunmen take hostages including Catholic priest at a church in the Philippines hours after Duterte declared martial law following clashes with ISIS militants Islamist gunmen have taken hostages including a Catholic priest in the Philippines shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law to combat extremism. Members of the ISIS-inspired Maute Islamist group forced their way into the Cathedral of Our Lady Help in Marawi and abducted church staff, worshipers and the priest Father Chito Suganob.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.