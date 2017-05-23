Islamist gunmen hostages Catholic pri...

Islamist gunmen hostages Catholic priest Philippines

BREAKING NEWS: Islamist gunmen take hostages including Catholic priest at a church in the Philippines hours after Duterte declared martial law following clashes with ISIS militants Islamist gunmen have taken hostages including a Catholic priest in the Philippines shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law to combat extremism. Members of the ISIS-inspired Maute Islamist group forced their way into the Cathedral of Our Lady Help in Marawi and abducted church staff, worshipers and the priest Father Chito Suganob.

Chicago, IL

