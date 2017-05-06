Informant gets P1-M reward for the death of Abu leader
AN INFORMANT has received P1 million cash reward for providing timely information that led to the death of an Abu Sayyaf leader in the island province of Sulu. Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief, turned over on Friday afternoon the cash reward to the informant at the Laong Laan Hall of Westmincom headquarters.
