Informant gets P1-M reward for the de...

Informant gets P1-M reward for the death of Abu leader

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

AN INFORMANT has received P1 million cash reward for providing timely information that led to the death of an Abu Sayyaf leader in the island province of Sulu. Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief, turned over on Friday afternoon the cash reward to the informant at the Laong Laan Hall of Westmincom headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC