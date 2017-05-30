Immigration arrests South Korean fugi...

Immigration arrests South Korean fugitive in Cavite

Saturday May 27 Read more: ABS-CBN News

The Bureau of Immigration on Friday arrested a Korean national wanted on fraud charges in his home country after he tried to extend his visa so he could remain in the Philippines. Sa Duckhwan, 50, of South Korea, was arrested by Immigration agents at the BI field office in DasmariA as, Cavite as he applied for an extension of his tourist visa.

