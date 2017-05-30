Immigration arrests South Korean fugitive in Cavite
The Bureau of Immigration on Friday arrested a Korean national wanted on fraud charges in his home country after he tried to extend his visa so he could remain in the Philippines. Sa Duckhwan, 50, of South Korea, was arrested by Immigration agents at the BI field office in DasmariA as, Cavite as he applied for an extension of his tourist visa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC