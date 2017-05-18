Iloilo City speed limit takes effect on June 1
STARTING June 1, the City Government will strictly enforce the speed limit ordinance to avert vehicular accidents from happening in national roads in Iloilo. City Administrator Hernando Galvez said they came to a consensus to implement Regulation Ordinance 2015-283 following this week's consultation with the Iloilo City Police Office and the Transportation Management and Traffic Regulation Office.
