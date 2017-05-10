IFI bishop arrested with communist le...

IFI bishop arrested with communist leader in Ozamiz

Police arrested an alleged top ranking communist leader in western Mindanao along with a bishop of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente , his wife and their driver in Ozamiz City Friday night. PNP Northern Mindanao spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said a joint police and army team arrested the four at a checkpoint in Barangay Gango.

