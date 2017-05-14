Human rights groups condemn IFI Bishop's arrest
BARUG Katungod Mindano, a consortium of human rights groups, condemns the warrantless arrest of Iglesia Filipina Independiete Bishop Carlos Morales, his wife Teofilina Morales, driver Isadome Dalid, and National Democratic Front of the Philippines personnel Rommel Salinas. The arrest was made by the 102nd Infantry Battalion of the 1st Tabak Division, Philippine Army and police at a checkpoint in Gango, Ozamis City around 6 p.m. of May 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC