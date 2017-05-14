Human rights groups condemn IFI Bisho...

Human rights groups condemn IFI Bishop's arrest

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

BARUG Katungod Mindano, a consortium of human rights groups, condemns the warrantless arrest of Iglesia Filipina Independiete Bishop Carlos Morales, his wife Teofilina Morales, driver Isadome Dalid, and National Democratic Front of the Philippines personnel Rommel Salinas. The arrest was made by the 102nd Infantry Battalion of the 1st Tabak Division, Philippine Army and police at a checkpoint in Gango, Ozamis City around 6 p.m. of May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC