Human rights groups condemn IFI Bishop's arrest

BARUG Katungod Mindano, a consortium of human rights groups, condemns the warrantless arrest of Iglesia Filipina Independiete Bishop Carlos Morales, his wife Teofilina Morales, driver Isadome Dalid, and National Democratic Front of the Philippines personnel Rommel Salinas. The arrest was made by the 102nd Infantry Battalion of the 1st Tabak Division, Philippine Army and police at a checkpoint in Gango, Ozamis City around 6 p.m. of May 11, 2017.

