Gov't employee falls in Zambo Sur dru...

Gov't employee falls in Zambo Sur drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

A GOVERNMENT employee was arrested in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Monday, May 22. Zamboanga del Sur Police Director Sofronio Ecaldre identified the suspect as Macalawan Solaiman, 33, an employee of Labangan Municipal Government. Ecaldre said the suspect was arrested by joint police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Purok 1 in the village of Tapodoc, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC