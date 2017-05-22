Gov't employee falls in Zambo Sur drug bust
A GOVERNMENT employee was arrested in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Monday, May 22. Zamboanga del Sur Police Director Sofronio Ecaldre identified the suspect as Macalawan Solaiman, 33, an employee of Labangan Municipal Government. Ecaldre said the suspect was arrested by joint police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Purok 1 in the village of Tapodoc, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC