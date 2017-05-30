Ghost of Marcos stalks Philippines as...

Ghost of Marcos stalks Philippines as martial law declared

Friday May 26 Read more: The Nation

Fighting between government troops and rebels allied with the so-called Islamic State saw the Philippine government unleash airstrikes on the southern city of Marawi on Thursday. The army reports that 11 of its soldiers and 31 militants have been killed since the jihadist Maute Group launched their attack on Tuesday.

