Gabii sa Kabilin to mark 11th year with fun activities

ASIDE from showcasing Cebu's museums and heritage sites, organizers of this year's Gabii sa Kabilin have also set fun activities and contests for participants to enjoy on May 26. Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. is set to hold the Gabii sa Kabilin Heritage Hunt, a contest that is open to 20 teams of five each who will have to complete five challenges, located in five out of 10 heritage sites tagged for the hunt, in four hours. The Heritage Hunt will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the Gabii sa Kabilin on May 26. Registration fee of P350 per participant will include a Gabii sa Kabilin shirt, a pouch and admission to sites included in the Heritage Hunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.