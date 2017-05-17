Flood warning systems to be completed by June
THE Department of Science and Technology and the Advanced Science and Technology Institute is targeting to complete the Deployment of Early Warning System project in selected flood-prone areas in Mindanao this June. The system will measure water and rain levels that will be useful in protecting the lives, properties, and livelihood in various communities.
