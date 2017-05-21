Flavors of The Philippines: Sugbo

Flavors of The Philippines: Sugbo

FAVORITE Cebuano fare was re-imagined by lifestyle event stylist Teresin Mendezona and chef extraordinaire Raki Urbina of the Laguna Group of Restaurants during Flavors of The Philippines: Sugbo, a delectably mouth-watering food fest held at The Northwing of SM City Cebu. The event supported the Department of Tourism's nationwide effort to promote the Philippines as a center for food and gastronomy in Asia.

Chicago, IL

