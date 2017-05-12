Female drug supplier arrested in Cagayan de Oro City

Saphia Ampuan, 47, of sitio Agora, Lapasan village allegedly yielded P30,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or "shabu," when the police accosted her. Senior Inspector Maricris Mulat, Police Station 1 chief, said Ampuan had been monitored as the "down line" of Nobaisa Tanggo, a high value target who was arrested last March in Villa Candida, Bulua, this city.

