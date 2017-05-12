Female drug supplier arrested in Caga...

Female drug supplier arrested in Cagayan de Oro City

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

Saphia Ampuan, 47, of sitio Agora, Lapasan village allegedly yielded P30,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or "shabu," when the police accosted her. Senior Inspector Maricris Mulat, Police Station 1 chief, said Ampuan had been monitored as the "down line" of Nobaisa Tanggo, a high value target who was arrested last March in Villa Candida, Bulua, this city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC