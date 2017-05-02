Exercise Balikatan set in Luzon and Visayas

The Philippines has invited United States forces to train alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the 33rd iteration of Balikatan from May 8 to 19,2017 at multiple locations in Luzon and the Visayas regions. Philippine and US servicemen pose for a photo during the send-off ceremony in Camp Lapu Lapu Central Command Monday for joint civil and military operation as part of this year's Balikatan.

