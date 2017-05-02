Exercise Balikatan set in Luzon and V...

Exercise Balikatan set in Luzon and Visayas

2 hrs ago

The Philippines has invited United States forces to train alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the 33rd iteration of Balikatan from May 8 to 19,2017 at multiple locations in Luzon and the Visayas regions. Philippine and US servicemen pose for a photo during the send-off ceremony in Camp Lapu Lapu Central Command Monday for joint civil and military operation as part of this year's Balikatan.

Chicago, IL

