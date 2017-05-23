EU envoy defends grants after Philippines' aid rejection

Franz Jessen, right, European Union's Ambassador to the Philippines, talks with opposition Senator Francis Pangilinan following a human rights forum at the De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Jessen, in an apparent reaction to the Philippines' decision last week not to accept new grants from the EU, said that the EU's financial assistance promotes development but does not impose system change in foreign governments that it works with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.