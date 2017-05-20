Duterte to Cimatu: Always do it for the country
In the pilot episode of his program "Mula sa Masa, Para sa Masa" aired over PTV4 and the Presidential Communications Facebook Page Friday night, Duterte disclosed that he chose 'honest' and 'hardworking' Cimatu as the new Environment chief as he believes in him. "Right after I swore him into office, sinabi ko lang, 'You are there in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources [DENR], just do your duty, do it right, and always do it for the country," he revealed.
