Duterte to Cimatu: Always do it for t...

Duterte to Cimatu: Always do it for the country

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

In the pilot episode of his program "Mula sa Masa, Para sa Masa" aired over PTV4 and the Presidential Communications Facebook Page Friday night, Duterte disclosed that he chose 'honest' and 'hardworking' Cimatu as the new Environment chief as he believes in him. "Right after I swore him into office, sinabi ko lang, 'You are there in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources [DENR], just do your duty, do it right, and always do it for the country," he revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,141,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC