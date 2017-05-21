Duterte to boost defense cooperation ...

Duterte to boost defense cooperation in visit to Russia

The Philippines is seeking to boost defense and security cooperation with Russia during President Duterte's visit to Moscow this week. The President is scheduled to depart from Davao City on Monday afternoon for an official visit to Moscow upon the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

