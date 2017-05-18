Duterte Bans Public Smoking In The Ph...

Duterte Bans Public Smoking In The Philippines

The ban comes with punishments of up to five years in prison and a 5,000 peso fine, The New York Times reports . Duterte's executive order prohibits smoking outside of designated smoking areas which can be no more than 12 square yards , and must be 33 feet away from building entrances, Filipino news agency ABS-CBN reports .

