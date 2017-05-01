Dole: Firms to submit monthly accident reports
AN OFFICIAL of the Department of Labor and Employment -Northern Mindanao urged the establishments in the region to submit monthly report of accidents and illnesses records in an effort to achieve a culture of safety and reduce the numbers of work-related deaths and injuries in workplaces. Dole Regional Director Joffrey Suyao said firms in the region lack monthly work accident and illness reports, including the workers' annual medical reports, which are required by the Occupational Safety and Health Standards .
