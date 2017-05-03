DENR-NIR chief sacked for stopping Ne...

DENR-NIR chief sacked for stopping Negros hydropower project

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

BACOLOD. Outgoing DENR-Negros Island Region Director Al Orolfo speaks during a mining forum in Sipalay City with Environment Secretary Regina Paz Lopez on April 25. DEPARTMENT of Environment and Natural Resources-Negros Island Region chief Al Orolfo was removed from his post after he allegedly stopped a hydropower project in the Northern Negros Natural Park .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,278 • Total comments across all topics: 280,735,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC