Davao lawyers saddened over NPA attacks

IN LIGHT of the New People's Army initiated attacks in Davao City, a group of lawyers expressed disappointment over the violence caused by the former to civilians near the area. "With legal remedies available to seek redress of grievances, there is neither reason nor justification for any person or organization to resort to violence," writes Integrated Bar of the Philippines Davao Chapter President Lawyer Rogelio Largo in a statement sent to SunStar Davao on Sunday, May 7. The IBP pertains to the attack in Lapanday Foods Corporation packing plant in Mandug, Davao City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.