Dancing cadets

Wednesday Read more: MindaNews

Cadets from the Philippine Military Academy Mabalasik Class of 2019 break into a dance after performing a silent drill at the University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City on Wednesday, 17 May 2017. The cadets are in Davao City for their 2017 Southern Cruise program.

Chicago, IL

