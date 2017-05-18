Dancing cadets
Cadets from the Philippine Military Academy Mabalasik Class of 2019 break into a dance after performing a silent drill at the University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City on Wednesday, 17 May 2017. The cadets are in Davao City for their 2017 Southern Cruise program.
