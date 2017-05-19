Cordillera remains peaceful despite isolated NPA attacks

CORDILLERA remains peaceful through the years with only 65 New People's Army related attacks recorded from 2012 up to the first three months of 2017. Police Superintendent Laureano Alexis Marinas, of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division of the Police Regional Office Cordillera said, from the 65 total incidents, there were five cases reported from January to May this year.

