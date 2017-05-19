Cordillera remains peaceful despite i...

Cordillera remains peaceful despite isolated NPA attacks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

CORDILLERA remains peaceful through the years with only 65 New People's Army related attacks recorded from 2012 up to the first three months of 2017. Police Superintendent Laureano Alexis Marinas, of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division of the Police Regional Office Cordillera said, from the 65 total incidents, there were five cases reported from January to May this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC