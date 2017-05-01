Chinese navy in first port call to Philippines since 2010

The visit of the Chinese vessels to Davao rather than Manila is widely seen as a personal gesture to the controversial Philippine leader Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday visited Chinese warships docked in his hometown, highlighting fast-warming relations despite competing claims in the South China Sea. The visit came a day after Duterte issued a chairman's statement on behalf of the 10-nation Asean bloc that took a soft stance towards Chinese expansionism and island-building in the Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.