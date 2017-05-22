Chinese investors eyed for proposed e...

Chinese investors eyed for proposed ecozone in Surigao

Saturday May 20 Read more: MindaNews

Rep. Johnny Pimentel of the 2nd district of Surigao dl Sur, principal author of House Bill 2672 filed in August last year, said the creation of the Special Economic Zone in Bislig City will "drive employment and consumption growth and overall economic expansion" in Mindanao in general and Caraga region in particular. "We are hoping to attract Chinese investors to build factories in the economic zone, considering our government-to-government as well as people-to-people relations with China have warmed up owing to President Duterte's independent foreign policy track," Pimentel, chair of the Committee on good government and public accountability, said in a press release.

