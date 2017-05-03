China's Xi hails ties with Philippine...

China's Xi hails ties with Philippines as Duterte cools on US

Yesterday Read more: The Nation

China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed the "dialogue" between Beijing and Manila over their border dispute in the South China Sea during a phone call with Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte, state media reported. Duterte is loosening the Philippines' long alliance with the United States while strengthening ties with China and Russia, saying this week he might turn down an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the US.

