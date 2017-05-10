China, Philippines to start South Chi...

China, Philippines to start South China Sea talks this week - ambassador

19 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks with China's President Xi Jinping over the phone while with Christopher 'Bong' Go, Special Assistant to the President, in Davao City. Pic: Malacanang Photo via Reuters CHINA and the Philippines will start bilateral consultations on the disputed South China Sea this week, the Philippine ambassador to Beijing said, as Manila looks to ease tensions with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is visiting Beijing this weekend to attend a summit on China's new Silk Road plan, has opted to court China for its business and investment and avoid rows over sovereignty that dogged his predecessors.

