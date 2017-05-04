China and the Philippines partner to ...

China and the Philippines partner to crack down on illegal gambling

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

A casino financier wearing rings and with painted fingernails, counts money she collected from a gambler only moments before, in Angeles city, north of Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2015. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro , part of Beijing's broader campaign to curb illicit capital outflows and a pledge by Manila to weed out unscrupulous operators from the country's booming gaming industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tsunami
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC