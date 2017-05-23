Central Bank of the Philippines branch soon to open in Baguio
THE Central Bank of the Philippines or Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will soon open its branch in Baguio City. "The establishment of BSP Baguio Branch will boost the local economy, supply currency requirements, ensure clean notes and facilitate exchange of currency," BSP regional director Rogel Joseph del Rosario said, adding the branch is still under construction in Loakan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC