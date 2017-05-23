Central Bank of the Philippines branc...

Central Bank of the Philippines branch soon to open in Baguio

2 hrs ago

THE Central Bank of the Philippines or Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will soon open its branch in Baguio City. "The establishment of BSP Baguio Branch will boost the local economy, supply currency requirements, ensure clean notes and facilitate exchange of currency," BSP regional director Rogel Joseph del Rosario said, adding the branch is still under construction in Loakan.

Chicago, IL

