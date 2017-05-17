Buy Filipino, create jobs, Recto tell...

Buy Filipino, create jobs, Recto tells DND

1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto counseled the Duterte administration to tap local industries in modernizing the military before snapping up a $500-million loan being offered by China to modernize the Philippine military. Recto gave this advice after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the country plans to utilize the loan to procure defense equipment from China.

Chicago, IL

