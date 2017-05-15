Brother' of ex-DILG usec arrested in Talisay City

CEBU. Danilo Ruiz, who claimed to be the brother of the former Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Lito Ruiz, was arrested in a raid in Talisay City. A MAN who claimed to be the brother of the former Department of Interior and Local Government undersecretary Lito Ruiz was arrested in a raid past 5 a.m. Monday, May 15, in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

