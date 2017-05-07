BIR files 3 criminal cases vs tax evaders
The Bureau of Internal Revenue Revenue Region 4 filed criminal complaints the other day with the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Tarlac against Charoen Pokphand Foods Philippines Corporation and its president, Udomsak Aksornphakdee and Roberto Hara operating the trade name ROH Trading for unlawful pursuit of business and violations pertaining to receipts and invoices. Charoen is a stock company duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission engaged in agri-business and the production and sales of food products.
