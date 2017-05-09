Big child webcam sex bust in Pampanga...

Big child webcam sex bust in Pampanga reveals rising abuse

Read more: Sun-Star

In this April 25, 2017, photo, former cybersex victims participate in a study course at a counseling center for sexual exploitation survivors in Manila, Philippines. The arrest of suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., reveals one of the darkest corners of the internet, where pedophiles in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia pay facilitators on the other side of the world to sexually abuse children, directing their moves through online livestreaming services.

Chicago, IL

