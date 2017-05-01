Belen priest removed from Archdiocese of Santa Fe
Fr. Jonas Romea, the priest at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church who made controversial comments about Muslims wanting to behead everyone , has now been removed from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Many people are asking why, but neither the church or the Archdiocese is talking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC