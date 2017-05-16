Baguio artists to rock Mindanao art s...

Baguio artists to rock Mindanao art scene

Read more: Sun-Star

This was the outlook and contention of Davao based artist Daryl Descallar when he met with Baguio artists during the recent Panagbenga festival. As a result of his initial talks facilitated by multi-media artist Art Tibaldo, 16 Baguio based artists and cultural performers will fly to Davao on May 18, 2017 for a week long Cordillera-Mindanao Art Exchange Program.

Chicago, IL

