Baguio artists to rock Mindanao art scene

This was the outlook and contention of Davao based artist Daryl Descallar when he met with Baguio artists during the recent Panagbenga festival. As a result of his initial talks facilitated by multi-media artist Art Tibaldo, 16 Baguio based artists and cultural performers will fly to Davao on May 18, 2017 for a week long Cordillera-Mindanao Art Exchange Program.

