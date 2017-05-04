Asian lending bank sees no need to co...

Asian lending bank sees no need to compete with China's AIIB

The massive needs for spending on infrastructure and support for poverty alleviation mean the Asian Development Bank can work with, not compete against China's new infrastructure lender, ADB President Takehiko Nakao said Thurday. Speaking as the ADB began its annual meeting Thursday in Yokohama, Japan, Nakao told reporters he hopes for more cooperation with the Beijing-backed Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank.

