Angeles City mayor dismayed over NPA attacks

Mayor Edgardo "EdPam" Pamintuan has expressed dismay over the recent attacks in Davao and Quirino by the New People's Army . "We are dismayed that although peace negotiations with the Communist Party of the Philippines /NPA/National Democratic Front are now making some substantial headway, their forces still continue to wage attacks that victimize civilians and inflict damage on the civilian sector," Pamintuan said.

