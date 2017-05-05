Angeles City mayor dismayed over NPA ...

Angeles City mayor dismayed over NPA attacks

Mayor Edgardo "EdPam" Pamintuan has expressed dismay over the recent attacks in Davao and Quirino by the New People's Army . "We are dismayed that although peace negotiations with the Communist Party of the Philippines /NPA/National Democratic Front are now making some substantial headway, their forces still continue to wage attacks that victimize civilians and inflict damage on the civilian sector," Pamintuan said.

