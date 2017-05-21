Anakpawis solon slams Lapanday for filing charges vs Mariano

Anakpawis party list Rep. Ariel Casilao slammed Lapanday Foods Corporation for filing a case against Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano for alleged abuse of power after he installed 159 agrarian reform beneficiaries as owners of a 145-hectare land in Barangay San Isidro, Tagum City, Davao Del Norte. "It is a desperate measure, as clearly, Lapanday is already isolated, they are seeking an ally with the Office of the Ombudsman, and we urge them, especially Ombudsman Carpio-Morales, not to allow the institution to be used as an instrument for the feudal interest of the Lorenzo family," Casilao said in a press statement.

