American nabbed for uploading sex vid...

American nabbed for uploading sex videos in Bacolod

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

BACOLOD. American Lee David Colglazier was arrested by agents of National Bureau of Investigation for uploading sex videos online at his home in Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City Friday, May 12. THE National Bureau of Investigation arrested an American sexagenarian at his home in Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City Friday, May 12 for allegedly uploading sex videos of him and his multiple partners on the internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC