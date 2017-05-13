American nabbed for uploading sex videos in Bacolod

BACOLOD. American Lee David Colglazier was arrested by agents of National Bureau of Investigation for uploading sex videos online at his home in Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City Friday, May 12. THE National Bureau of Investigation arrested an American sexagenarian at his home in Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City Friday, May 12 for allegedly uploading sex videos of him and his multiple partners on the internet.

