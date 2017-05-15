'Abu Sayyaf remnants' in Bohol killed

1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

Two of the remaining Abu Sayyaf bandits who entered Bohol in April this year were killed in separate military and police operations in Pangangan Island, Calape, Bohol, on Monday, May 15. Abu Asis, the last Abu Sayyaf remnant, was killed around 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, a military source confirmed. The first to fall at past noon Monday was Abu Ubayda.

Chicago, IL

