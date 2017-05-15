'Abu Sayyaf remnants' in Bohol killed
Two of the remaining Abu Sayyaf bandits who entered Bohol in April this year were killed in separate military and police operations in Pangangan Island, Calape, Bohol, on Monday, May 15. Abu Asis, the last Abu Sayyaf remnant, was killed around 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, a military source confirmed. The first to fall at past noon Monday was Abu Ubayda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC