A child takes part in a Global Divest...

A child takes part in a Global Divestment Mobilisation (GDM) action in Davao, Philippines.

17 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

As a nearly ten-days-long global mobilization calling for divestment from fossil fuels comes to an end, climate campaigners are celebrating a major victory stateside: U.S. Bank has announced that it will no longer finance fossil fuel pipeline construction. "Move to a green economy and a future that does not profit off the destruction of Mother Earth and our communities."

Chicago, IL

